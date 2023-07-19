Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 314,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enservco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Trading Down 3.0 %

ENSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 173,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

