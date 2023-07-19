Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85-7.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 827,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

