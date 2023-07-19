Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.49. 807,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,747. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

