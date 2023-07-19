Ergo Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ergo has a market cap of $84.45 million and approximately $281,303.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00307511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00817077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00553431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00062792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,624,709 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.