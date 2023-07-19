Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,003.81

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.81 ($13.13) and traded as low as GBX 979.70 ($12.81). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.76), with a volume of 68,966 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) target price on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £530.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,655.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.75.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.