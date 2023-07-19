Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.30. 1,318,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

