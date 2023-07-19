Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.81.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
