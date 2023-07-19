Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

