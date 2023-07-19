Everdome (DOME) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.21 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $489,983.05 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

