Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF stock remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

