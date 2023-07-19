Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF stock remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.