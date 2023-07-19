Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Up 36.9% in June

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,988 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 1,347,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,533. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.52. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

