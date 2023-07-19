Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 339,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.