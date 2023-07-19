Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 8% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.11. 320,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 337,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,224,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

