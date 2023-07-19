Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
