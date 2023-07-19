Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Update

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,410,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 34,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

