F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
F.N.B. Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE FNB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.