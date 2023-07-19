F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

