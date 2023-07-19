Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,823,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 8,682,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of FBGGF stock remained flat at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

