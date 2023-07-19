FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 560,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FDS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.18. The company had a trading volume of 322,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,149. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.