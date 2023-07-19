Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.75 million and $95,957.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,009.43 or 1.00044468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99928628 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $138,210.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.