Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $185.09 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,141,916 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

