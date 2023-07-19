FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

