FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
