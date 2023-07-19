FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.62

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $2.58. FibroGen shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,435,988 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $232.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,207.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,700.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

