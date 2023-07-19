Financial Contrast: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) versus Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

8X8 has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 8X8 and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08% Data Storage -18.87% -20.22% -16.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.74 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -7.48 Data Storage $22.09 million 0.80 -$4.36 million ($0.62) -4.18

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

8X8 beats Data Storage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

