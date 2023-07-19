Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

