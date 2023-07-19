Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 898,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.