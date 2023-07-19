Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $293.97. 168,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $294.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

