Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 32,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

