Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.

Finning International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Finning International

FINGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

