Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRMUF stock remained flat at $4.08 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
