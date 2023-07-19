First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

First Busey Trading Up 2.7 %

BUSE stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Insider Activity at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 322,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 202,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

