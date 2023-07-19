First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 812,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,483.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 199,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

