First Capital Realty Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.