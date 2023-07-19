First Capital Realty Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCR shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.