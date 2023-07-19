First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 120,235 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 930,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

