First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 3,982 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,693. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

