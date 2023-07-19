First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 3,982 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,693. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.