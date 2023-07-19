First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
FEN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 53,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,488. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $16.46.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
