First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

FEN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 53,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,488. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $16.46.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

