First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 111,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,032. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

