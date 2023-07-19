Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 314,567 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,695,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Shares of MS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,349. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

