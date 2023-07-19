Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Rio Tinto Group worth $1,000,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. 508,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,852. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rio Tinto Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

