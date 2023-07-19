Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of PayPal worth $1,064,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 109,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,331,000,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. 2,097,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,969,304. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

