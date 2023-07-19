Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,145,196 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,196 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,254,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,999,000,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $359.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

