Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 834,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.77. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

