Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 0.8%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Fleetwood Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

