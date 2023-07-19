FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.09. Approximately 19,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 23,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

