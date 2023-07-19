Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Flotek Industries worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,436,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,507.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,862.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,862.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 315,039 shares of company stock worth $243,462 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

