Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $74.16. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 506 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

