Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $74.16. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 506 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
