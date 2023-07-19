FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Trading Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 39,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAUG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

