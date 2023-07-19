Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.65

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.1889 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

