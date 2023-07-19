Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,415.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FJTNF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.38.
About Fuji Media
