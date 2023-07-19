FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $762,128.31 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

