Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

