FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FTII opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.12.
About FutureTech II Acquisition
FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.
Further Reading
